Vijay’s new film ‘Bigil’ earned a whopping amount before its release

Ilayathalapathi Vijay is one of the biggest stars of Tamil film industry. He has one of the biggest fan-base and is one of the ruler of Tamil box-office.

Now his new film ‘Bigil’ which will be released on Diwali has earned a whopping amount even before its release. The film directed by Atlee is sports thriller.

The Vijay-Atlee combo has earlier given two back to back blockbusters – Theri and Mersal-. Bigil is made in a huge budget of Rs.180 crore and the film has earned Rs.45 crore even before its release.

Trade analyst bala revelaed that Bigil has grabbed Rs.25 crore as satellite right and Rs.20 crore as OTT rights from Amazon.