“We already enjoy freedom living in India . I’m a refugee but I enjoy India’s freedom,”says Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism has said that he enjoys freedom by living in India. Dalai Lama is been living exile in India as China has seized the power in Tibet decades ago.

” We already enjoy freedom living in India for over sixty years. in one way I,m a refugee but I enjoy India’s freedom”, said Dalai lama.

Dalai Lama also said the young Tibetans can now teach the Chinese how to practice democracy as he has been retired.

” Since 2001, I completely retired. The elected political leadership carry all these responsibilities. I think eventually we can teach Chinese how to practice democracy”, said Dalai Lama.