10 killed after bus falls into gorge

At least ten people has lost their lives and 13 others were injured in a bus accident. The passengers in a bus were killed as the bus they were travelling fell into a gorge.

The accident took place in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The incident took place in Valmiki Konda between Maredumili and Chinturu. The police is conducting rescue operation with the help of locals.

The injured were transferred into a nearby hospital.The situation of five of the injured is said to be critical.