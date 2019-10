A three-year-old girl after having meals from a hotel at Chadayamangalam, Kollam allegedly felt nauseous and later died at the hospital on Tuesday. She had supper meals from the hotel after which she developed nausea late at night.

Her relatives staged a protest and alleged her death is caused by food poisoning and demanded inspection of the hotel by the authorities. The body will be subjected to autopsy before funeral rights to find out if the allegations were true.