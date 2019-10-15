After giving green light to Turkey for their Kurd assault,Trump now prepares to hamper Turkey with sanctions

Always being a puzzle and the most unpredictable President the US had, Donal Trump, keeps on intriguing political analysts with his decisions which seem to be eccentric but carry some sort of chaotic order.

A week before after the US troop withdrawal from Syria, justified by Trump as a decision to keep a ‘long-standing promise, which exposed vulnerable Syrian Kurds to Turkish assault he now plans to destroy the Turkish economy by crushing sanctions. Turkey launched a cross-border assault on Kurdish fighters on Wednesday after the US decided to withdraw troops from Syria, a move criticized by the Republicans, with some terming it a “betrayal” of the Kurds, who were US allies.

“I’m fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path,” the president said. Trump said he will be issuing the executive order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against current and former officials of Turkey and those contributing to destabilizing Syria. The order will authorise a broad range of measures, including financial sanctions, the blocking of property, and barring entry into the US, he said, adding that the US will immediately stop negotiations with Turkey on a USD 100 billion trade deal.