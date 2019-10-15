Akal Takht chief calls for ban on RSS

The Chief of the top Sikh body Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday, October 14, called for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said allowing the RSS to operate freely would only “divide” the nation. He also mentioned that the RSS ideology will hurt and destroy the country. This statement comes after the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in his Dusshera speech claimed that ‘Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra.’

According to reports, this is not the first time that religious leaders of the Sikh community and the RSS have faced off on ideological grounds. Last week, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal also objected to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calling India a “Hindu Rashtra.”