Arrest warrant issued against actress in cheating case

In cheque bounce and cheating case, a court in Ranchi, Jharkhand has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. The Ranchi police will go to Mumbai to execute the warrant by the court.

The court has issued arrest warrant on complaint registered by film producer Ajay Singh. Ajay Singh has accused that Ameesha Patel and her business partner has took Rs. 2.50 crore from him.

” Ameesha Patel and her business partner Kunal had taken Rs.2.50 crore for making a film. They had assured to return the money after the release of the film in 2018. The film never released in 2018. When we approached Ameesha Patel for the money she gave cheque of Rs.3 crore, which bounced”, said Ajay Singh in a statement.

Another cheating case has been registered against the actress by an event company. The company registered a cheating case for not turning up for an event after taking money for it.