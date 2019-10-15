Assembly Polls : BJP releases manifesto, promises 1 crore jobs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released party’s manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. The manifesto was released by BJP working president JP Nadda and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Nadda while releasing manifesto said, “the manifesto has been made keeping in focus the man standing at the last pedestal of the society. We are committed to bringing the poor, villages, farmers, tribals and other backward classes into the mainstream. This Sankalp Patra is a very well-studied & serious document and not just a piece of paper. I can also say that Congress and other parties have diluted the effect of manifestos and other such papers. The manifesto has been made keeping in focus the man standing at the last pedestal of the society. We are committed to bringing the poor, villages, farmers, tribals and other backward classes into the mainstream.”