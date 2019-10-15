‘Asuran’: Dhanush-Manju film enters 100 crore club

Tamil film ‘Asuran’ directed by national award winning director Vetri Maaran has entered 100 crore club. The film starring Dhanush has entered the elite club after 10 days of its release.

The film has Dhanush and Malayalam actress manju Warrier has received both critical and audience acclaim. The film marks the Tamil debut of Manju.

The film has already grossed Rs 50 crore from its worldwide run. It is from the overall business that ‘Asuran’ has touched Rs 100 crore mark.

Apparently, the film made a pre-release business of around Rs 52 crore which includes the theatrical, overseas, satellite, audio and digital rights. The profit margin of ‘Asuran’ is huge for the makers as the film has been made on a very moderate budget.