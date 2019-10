Jawan dies in a bomb explosion in Kashmir. Abhijith (22), a native of Anchal Edayam and son of Prahladan of Edayam Alummoottil Kizhakkathil was reportedly martyred in a bomb explosion in the wee hours of Monday.

The body of the deceased kept at the military hospital in Jammu will be taken to the jawan’s house after completing legal procedures. Mother: Sreekala. Sister: Kasthuri.