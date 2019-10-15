British couple horrified with eBay screen protector in Galaxy S10 phone with finger scanner

A Westyorkshire couple was shocked to discover any fingerprint could unlock her Samsung smartphone after she’d fitted a £2.70 screen protector.

Lisa Neilson 34, and husband Wes bought a Screen skin from eBay to protect their Galaxy S10 smartphone from scratches. Galaxy S10 has an onscreen fingerprint scanner that can be used to unlock the phone and Lisa saved her right and left thumbprints on the phone. But later she found that the gel screen protector allows anyone to unlock her phone. “If anyone got hold of my phone they can access it and within moments could be into the financial apps and be transferring funds.”It’s a real concern.” Lisa said.

She tested the screen protector on her sisters’ phone to confirm the maloperation of the sensor and discovered that the phone too could be unlocked by anyone. She contacted and informed Samsung about the malfunction and the customer service operative took control of the phone remotely to check the settings and agreed upon a security breach initially. and asked them to wait until they return after completing a diagnosis. Later they found that the screen protector is the real issue and advised using genuine Samsung accessories on the phone.