Congress leaders spreading rumours over Article 370,says PM Modi

While addressing a rally at Charkhi Dadri in poll-bound Haryana, Modi said the people of the state have decided to put their stamp on the clean and transparent administration of the BJP government and bring it back to power. “People of Haryana have decided to bring BJP back to power,” Modi said.

With wrestler Babita Phogat entering into the political ‘dangal’ as the BJP candidate for the Dadri assembly seat, Modi said daughters of Haryana have proved their mettle in all fields.

“During an informal meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal movie,” Modi said.

.