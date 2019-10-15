Delay in DNA test result ; Binoy Kodiyeri’s plea postponed to 2021

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri’s plea seeking cancellation of the FIR registered in the sexual abuse has been postponed to 2021. The division bench of the Bombay High Court postponed considering the plea to June 2021.

The court postponed considering the plea pointing the delay in getting the result of the DNA test. The investigating official had informed the court that there will be a delay in getting the result.

The explanation of the police was that as there are a lot of early cases in the lab that are to be examined there will be a delay in getting the results of his DNA test.

The sexual abuse case was registered against him at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai on the complaint of a woman of Bihar. The police had asked him to undergo a DNA test to prove the woman’s child’s paternity.