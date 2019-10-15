Festivals & Events

Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Coconut Milk Pulav

Oct 15, 2019, 09:28 am IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

Basmati Rice – 2 cup
Coconut Milk – 3.5 cup (2 cups Coconut Milk-1.5 cups water)
Oil – 3 tbsp
Onion – 2 sliced
Potatoes – 2 diced
Green chillies – 8
Ginger – a small piece
Garlic – 2 flakes
Cloves and Cardamoms – 4 each
Cinnamon – 5 piece
Salt to taste

How to Make Coconut Milk Pulav

Wash the rice, add coconut milk and allow to soak for 15 mins
Grind all the spices raw along with ginger, garlic and green chillies.
Heat oil in a kadai and add the ground paste and onion.
Fry till the onions are brown.
Add to the rice along with diced potatoes and salt
Cook till done.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close