Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Coconut Milk Pulav

Ingredients
Basmati Rice – 2 cup
Coconut Milk – 3.5 cup (2 cups Coconut Milk-1.5 cups water)
Oil – 3 tbsp
Onion – 2 sliced
Potatoes – 2 diced
Green chillies – 8
Ginger – a small piece
Garlic – 2 flakes
Cloves and Cardamoms – 4 each
Cinnamon – 5 piece
Salt to taste
How to Make Coconut Milk Pulav
Wash the rice, add coconut milk and allow to soak for 15 mins
Grind all the spices raw along with ginger, garlic and green chillies.
Heat oil in a kadai and add the ground paste and onion.
Fry till the onions are brown.
Add to the rice along with diced potatoes and salt
Cook till done.
