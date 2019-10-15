Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Coconut Milk Pulav

Ingredients

Basmati Rice – 2 cup

Coconut Milk – 3.5 cup (2 cups Coconut Milk-1.5 cups water)

Oil – 3 tbsp

Onion – 2 sliced

Potatoes – 2 diced

Green chillies – 8

Ginger – a small piece

Garlic – 2 flakes

Cloves and Cardamoms – 4 each

Cinnamon – 5 piece

Salt to taste

How to Make Coconut Milk Pulav

Wash the rice, add coconut milk and allow to soak for 15 mins

Grind all the spices raw along with ginger, garlic and green chillies.

Heat oil in a kadai and add the ground paste and onion.

Fry till the onions are brown.

Add to the rice along with diced potatoes and salt

Cook till done.