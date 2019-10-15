Election Commission announces ban on exit polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a ban on all exit polls from 7 am to 6:30 pm on October 21. Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana and by-elections to 51 assembly seats of 17 states will be held on October 21 and that is why the ECI has banned exit polls.

General Elections to the LAs of Haryana & Maharashtra and bye elections to 51 Assembly Constituencies of 17 States &23-Samastipur (SC) PC in Bihar & 45-Satara PC in Maharashtra to be held simultaneously – Ban on EXIT POLL from 7am to 630pm on 21st October https://t.co/4doTp5EjZY — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) October 15, 2019

” General Elections to the LAs of Haryana & Maharashtra and bye elections to 51 Assembly Constituencies of 17 States &23-Samastipur (SC) PC in Bihar & 45-Satara PC in Maharashtra to be held simultaneously – Ban on EXIT POLL from 7am to 630pm on 21st October”, tweeted Sheyphali Sharan, the official spokesperson of ECI.

The counting of votes will take place on October 24.