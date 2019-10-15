Famous Cricketer Punches Wall in Anger, Breaks his Hand

Australian All-rounder Mitch Marsh has learned a costly lesson. Marsh, in his frustration after getting dismissed against Tasmania, punched a wall in anger. Scans confirmed that he broke his right hand in the punch and will have to sit out for four to six weeks. Marsh has apologized for his moment of madness that cost him.

Marsh promised to learn from his mistake.

“It certainly will be an isolated incident, that’s for sure, and it won’t be happening again,” Marsh said.

“It’s a good lesson for me, hopefully, it’s a good lesson for other people as well” he added.