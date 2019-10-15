Former Congress MP and followers join BJP

The main opposition party Congress has received a huge setback just before the crucial by-election as a senior leader and hundreds of followers joined BJP.

A three time MP and senior Congress leader Rajakumari Ratna Singh and hundreds of followers had joined BJP in Paratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. She joined BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath.

She joined BJP at Gadhwa Inter College ground on Tuesday. Ratna Singh won the 1996, 1999 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Pratapgarh on a Congress ticket.

She is the daughter of former union minister Dinesh Singh. Dinesh Singh was considered to be one of the most close aide of Indira Gandhi.