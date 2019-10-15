IMFl price may rise soon in Kerala

The retail price of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) may rise soon in Kerala. The decision to increase the price of IMFL will be taken by the state government after the by-election. The by-election in five assembly seats will be held on October 21.

The liquor companies had demanded a hike in the price. The price of the main ingredient of IMFL has increased. The price of ‘extra neutral alcohol’ has rised form Rs.45 per liter to Rs.70 per liter.

The liquor companies says that giving liquor as per the agreement with Kerala State Beverages Corporation will increase their burden. The liquor manufacturing companies had wrote letter demanding hike in the price.

The state owned Travancore Sugars is also in financial crisis. Travancore Sugars is the manufacturer of popular RUM brand ‘Jawan’. So the price of this cheap priced RUM will also increase.