Indian expatriate buys fight tickets to send prisoners home

Joginder Singh Salaria, an Indian businessman in Dubai bought one-way flight tickets to help the released prisoners fly back to there homelands. His charity mission, Pehal Charitable Trust purchased 13 tickets to Nigeria, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Uganda, Afghanistan, China, and Ethiopia for prisoners who were released on Monday upon completion of their jail term.

Salaria who is the Chairman and Managing Director of Pehal International Transport said most of the convicts were jailed for committing minor crimes such as overstay cases and small disputes with their employers and did not have anyone to help them out. Dubai Police, according to Salaria, were very cooperative and supportive in this endeavor

Salaria, earlier made headlines by installing over 60 hand pumps in a poverty-stricken district of Pakistan’s Sindh province.