Latest NewsIndia

Man throws ink on Union Minister : Watch Video

Oct 15, 2019, 01:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

An unidentified man on Tuesday hurled ink at Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey during his visit to Patna as a mark of detest over the alleged inaction in Bihar floods.

Dodging the incident and refusing to be the target, Choubey said that the ink was targetted at public and media, “democracy and the pillar of democracy”.

