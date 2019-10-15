Man Walks 565 Kilometers to Have Sex With the 14 Year Old Girl He Met Online, But is Shocked to Find the Reality

The prospect of having sex can be quite motivating and this man’s effort exemplifies it well, but his efforts though, had an anti-climax.

Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, is charged for using a computer to force a minor into unlawful sex.

He has a history of inappropriate behavior with minors and began exchanging messages with a 14-year old girl named Kylee, living in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Jenkins was sending explicit photos to Kylee and demanding the same. He then walked 565 kilometers for having sex with Kylee, since the girl kept refusing his requests to visit his place.

But what was most shocking for Jenkins was that Kylee was not a 14-year-old girl but Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Much to his shock, he was arrested by deputies and FBI.