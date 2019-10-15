“Mann Ki Baat” Diwali Edition : PM Modi invites ideas from people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited inputs from people for his monthly radio program “Mann ki Baat”, to be aired on October 27, when the country will celebrate the Diwali festival.

This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on 27th October, which is also the day of Diwali. Share your inputs for the programme. Dial 1800-11-7800, write on the NaMo App or on the MyGov Open Forum! https://t.co/iQUpDOtGCf pic.twitter.com/B4pwYJlQQd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2019

The Prime Minister, addressing the nation in the 57th edition of the programme on September 29, had spoken about initiating a “Bharat Ki Laxmi” campaign this Diwali to honour the girls who have brought a change in society.