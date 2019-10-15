Mi-17 crash: IAF takes action against 6 officers

Days after IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauri admitted that shooting down the Indian chopper in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year was a “big mistake”, the Indian Air Force on Monday took action against the officials who had committed the “blunder”.

Two officers will face court-martial and four others will face administrative action for their respective roles in the case in which six IAF personnel and a civilian were killed on February 27.

“Two officers, including a Group Captain and a Wing Commander, would be tried by a court-martial for their lapses in the case due to which six IAF personnel were killed in friendly fire,” defence sources told a news agency.

A Mi17 V5 chopper crashed at Budgam near Srinagar on February 27 morning, killing all six of its occupants. Later, it emerged that the helicopter was brought down by own air defence missile system SPYDER deployed at the Srinagar airbase.