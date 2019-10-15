Missing Petrol pump owner found dead at Guruvayoor, murder suspected

The body of missing petrol pump owner, Manoharan was found at the roadside of Mammiyoor near the temple town of Guruvayoor. Murder is suspected as both his hands were strapped together behind the body when found. The protruding eyes and other symptoms point to death by asphyxiation.

Manoharan owner of the HP petrol pump near Vazhiyambalam at Kaypamangalam of Thrissur district was reported missing on Monday. CCTV footages show him leave the pump at 12:50 AM Sunday night in his car. Later when his family called him on his mobile, a strange voice answered the call and said ‘he is sleeping’.The family did not find it awkward as he used to stay the night at the pump. But they reported to the police when he was missing the following day.

Even though his body was found, the jewelry, collected cash from the pump, and his car is still missing and the police have started a probe. The police are also clueless about the mysterious voice which answered the call late at night. DCP Yatheesh Chandra speaking to reporters said the investigation is ongoing on the case.