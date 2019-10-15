Modi’s touching tribute to India’s missile man on his birth anniversary

PM Modi offered a touching tribute to India’s missile man APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary on Monday.

Taking to his twitter handle PM tweeted in Hindi “A humble tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his birth anniversary. He dreamed of an able and capable India of the 21st century and made his own special contribution in this direction. His ideal life will always inspire the countrymen,”.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul was born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram and strived hard for the nation’s space program and the military missile development efforts, earning him the tag title of ‘India’s Missile Man’.APJ completed his presidential term enjoying support from both BJP and Congress and returned to a life dedicated to the upliftment of education in India.

Kalam will also be remembered for spearheading the Pokhran 2 nuclear tests in 1998, in the Vajpayee era, which concreted India as a nuclear power.