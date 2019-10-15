New Song ‘Valam’ from Made in china released , Mouni and Rajkummar seen exploring love in the song

A new song from the film, Made in India is released. The song titled ‘Valam’ pictures exploration of love after marriage by the lead stars Rajkummar and Mouni. The playful moments and teasings together with efforts to transform a house into a home, which are typical of newlyweds are highlighted in the song.

“Valam is a departure from the rest of the songs and adds soul to the album. While Raghu is busy chasing his dreams, it’s his wife Rukmini (Mouni) who is the wind beneath his wings, encouraging him every step of the way. And that’s what this song personifies — the meaning of true love and honest relationships. We had a blast shooting for all the songs, but filming this one was a relaxed and effortless experience. It was driven by the idea of building and celebrating a connection.” said Rajkummar.

watch the song here …