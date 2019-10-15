Over 50 Shiv Sena activists join CPI (M)

Over 50 leading young Adivasi leaders of the Shiv Sena in the villages of Ambesari and Nagzari in Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district in Maharashtra decided to join and work for the victory of CPI(M) candidate Vinod Nikole in this Assembly election.

CPI (M) is hopeful of a favourable result in the constituency of Dahanu which is an Adivasi majority region. The party had a winning history here in 1978 and 2009. A large public meeting was organised by the CPI(M) in Ambesari village in Dahanu tehsil to welcome the new entrants.