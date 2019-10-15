Plumber caught on CCTV having sex with another man’s wife,video goes viral

A shamed plumber who was caught having sex on a client’s sofa with a mutual pal’s wife has hit back at criticism.Mike Wilson, 42, has blasted his former friend and ex-client Michael Williams for making CCTV footage of his X-rated activities with a married woman public, saying: “I’m not a randy handyman.”

Last week, dad-of-four Michael was furious when he caught his tradie Mike having sex on his sofa with a blonde haired woman, while he holidayed with his wife and kids, The Sun reports.

A camera installed in the dad’s living room which points to the driveway outside caught Mike’s white van parked there one evening.

It also recorded sounds of sex and slapping inside, before Mike and a blonde woman walked out of the property and got into the vehicle at 9.50pm.

Michael said what made it worse was that he recognised the woman as a mate’s wife.

He texted the friend saying: “Sorry mate but think you need to see this. Your wife’s been shagging Mike Wilson in my house.” The Sun has not named the woman, who is 37.The furious father is now pursuing a police investigation of alcohol he claims was stolen from his house by the plumber.

Now the tradie has hit back at Michael’s actions, insisting: “I’m not a randy handyman who makes a habit of sleeping with other men’s wives.”He said Michael should have confronted him “man to man” before speaking out.Mike insisted he and Michael were, at one point, great friends.