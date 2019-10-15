Rice and turmeric water served as ‘mid-day meal’ in school : Video

A video of serving rice and turmeric water as lunch for school students by school administration has been came into light as the video was shared on social media. The incident took place in a primary school in Bichparia village of Pisawan block in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

After the video become viral on social media an official from the district administration reached the school to inspect food given to students.

As per the menu, the school must provide rice with vegetables. But the students were given rice with turmeric water. And it is also alleged that the rice was simply dissolved in water mixed with turmeric and not cooked well.

Turmeric water being served to School Children in MidDay meal in Sitapur , U.P surfaced. Waiting for U.P govt to arrest the Journalist who captured the video and made it Viral. @Nehr_who https://t.co/BO6yCqtf0j pic.twitter.com/UPKwe4JSS4 — Common Man (@ABCNLimited1234) October 13, 2019

But school administration denied the allegations and said that they provided soybeans with rice. Earlier in a school in Mirzapur, students were given roti and salt has become controversial.