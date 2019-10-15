Salman Khan, Disha Patani to reunite for Prabhudeva’s next

Salman Khan has left the fans excited for his Eid 2020 release Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop after he revealed that filmmaker Prabhudeva will be directing it. Now, there is another reason for the fans to do the happy dance as Bharat co-star Disha Patani will be seen opposite the megastar in the cop-drama. In Bharat, viewers had a glimpse of Salman and Disha’s chemistry on the big screen but in Radhe, the two will be seen paired opposite each other.

According to reports, the actress has been confirmed to play the lead opposite Salman. She has also signed the papers. Earlier there were reports that Sultan actress Anushka Sharma will be seen reuniting with the actor for Radhe but Disha’s name is said to be confirmed. Fans have already enjoyed the two stars in the song Slow Motion, which became an instant chartbuster. On the other hand, it is said that Radhe is a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws.