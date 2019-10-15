Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil filmmaker

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now in break form films. His last released film was ‘Zero’, which was a disaster at the box-office.

But it is now rumored that the King Khan is going to join hands with a Tamil filmmaker. And it is also said that the film will be a remake of Vijay’s Tamil movie.

National medias reported that Tamil director Atlee has bagged the call-sheet of Shah Rukh Khan. And the confirmation on this will be announced only after Atlee’s new film release.

The new film directed by Atlee starring Vijay ‘Bigil’ will hit screens on Diwali. The trailer of the film was released by Shah Rukh Khan.