Sourav Ganguly elected as BCCI president: Social media celebrates it with trolls: See trolls

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has been elected as the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sourav Ganguly who is fondly called as ‘Dada’ by his fellow players and fans has been elected unanimously.

Sourav Ganguly who has played for India in 113 tests and 311 ODIs has elected unopposed as the president of BCCI. Ganguly is at present the president of Bengal Cricket Association.

And the news has aroused the creativity of netizens. The social media has celebrated the news with trolls.

The new board of directors will take position on October 23 from the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrator (CoA). For the last three years the BCCI is ruled by the Committee of Administrators appointed by Supreme Court.