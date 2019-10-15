Special court gives ED consent to arrest P Chidambaram in INX media scam case

In a major setback to veteran Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, the Supreme court gave consent to Enforcement Directorate to arrest him.

P Chidambaram who is in CBI custody is currently held at Tihar jail. Upon hearing his bail plea today Chidambaram pleaded to the court that the central agency is keeping him in jail with the sole intention of defaming him. A Delhi special court gave ED consent to interrogate Chidambaram for a maximum time limit of 30 minutes and could also arrest him if needed. The special court also took heed of Chidamabaram’s plea and asked the ED to interrogate him with some consideration.

.