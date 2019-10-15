Sulli, 25-year-old pop star, found dead at home in Seongnam, South Korea

25-year-old South Korean pop star and actress, Sully was found dead at her apartment on Monday afternoon. Her manager talked to her over the phone on Sunday evening but went to check her when she was not answering the phone on Monday. She was an ex-band member of popular girl pop band f(x). She was on treatment for acute depression.

Police, for now, are considering it as a suicide, but a top official said they are keeping all options open and investigate the matter. Police said they found a note at the scene but have yet to analyze its content. Investigations are ongoing. Sulli was a child actor before making her singing debut with the girl group f(x) in 2009. She left the group in 2015 to concentrate on acting before returning to the music scene as a solo artist, releasing a single, “Goblin,” in June 2019.