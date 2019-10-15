“Taimur doesn’t like to be photographed by me”, says his mom Kareena

During a pre-Jio MAMI Mumbai Film?Festival Star 2019 event in Mumbai on Sunday, Kareena Kapor Khan opened up to Karan Johar that her Son Taimur, is paparazzi friendly and often gives them the opportunity to click on him but doesn’t like to be photographed by her.

Talking about it, she mentioned, “He thinks paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says ‘Amma, no pictures’.”She also said that the paparazzi are mostly friendly and by and large mostly polite. She, however, added that her husband Saif Ali Khan feels annoyed about being clicked too much and how the paparazzi withdraws after being conveyed the ill-feeling.