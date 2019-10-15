Typhoon Hagibis leaves behind a trail of destruction, death toll now 70

he Category 2 Typhoon Hagibis left a trail of destruction and damage to Japan as rescue and clean up operations went full swing on the third day.

Hagibis made landfall on Saturday night at the Izu peninsula with sustained wind speeds of 260kmph and the torrential rains which caused landslides and caused dozens of rivers to burst their banks. The authorities are still evaluating the impact of devastation with the death toll reaching 70 and dozen others missing.

Around 110,000 police, coast guard, firefighters, and military troops are involved in rescue and clean up operations said Japenese PM Shinzo Abe.