‘ We attempt to experience ourselves through our own physical attributes” : Actress Rima Kallingal shares her photo near ‘ Malambuzha Yakshi’

Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal is well-known for openly expressing her opinion on all social and political issues. Rima is one of the main person behind the ‘Women in Cinema Collective (WCC)’, the women fraternity in the Malayalam film industry.

Now a photo shared by the actress on social media has become viral. The photo shared by the actress on her Instagram handled shows the actress sitting near the ‘Yakshi’ statue in Malambuzha.

“‘Yakshi’, the sculpture, as a form signifies a woman’s body. Women have always been a subject of paintings, sculptures and poetry, sometimes over represented and mostly misrepresented, creating and establishing long standing stereotypes.

Here we are in a process of movement art as we attempt to experience ourselves through our own physical attributes with no stereo typing but just sheer acceptance. How many of you have been told to sit up straight or to sit properly while growing up?”, the actress captioned the photo.

‘Yakshi’ statue is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The statue was built by famous sculptor kanayi Kunjiraman.