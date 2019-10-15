West Indies announce new head coach for cricket team

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have appointed Phil Simmons as the new head coach of their men’s side.

The announcement comes just under two weeks after CWI released details of their shortlist for the position, which contained Simmons along with ex-West Indies opener Desmond Haynes and interim coach Floyd Reifer.

Reifer was appointed to the position in an interim capacity after incoming President of CWI, Ricky Skerritt, fired former coach Richard Pybus in April of this year. But now Simmons will resume the role, having previously held it for a little over a year following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015. During that time he led the West Indies to their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. That stint came to an end owing to “differences in culture and strategic approach,” according to a statement from the board at the time.