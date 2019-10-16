A new low cost airline launched in UAE

A new low coast airline was launched in UAE. The low cost airline was launched by Etihad Aviation Group and Air Arabia. The low cost airline is named as ‘ Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’.

Both Air Arabia and Etihad will form an independent joint venture company. And this company will operate the low cost airline. The airline use the hub of Etihad in Abu Dhabi.

The company will be based in Abu Dhabi. The new company will adopt the low-cost business model. The company will administrated by a board directors consisting of members nominated by Etihad and Air Arabia. The travel and tourism sector contributes around 13.3% of the country’s GDP.