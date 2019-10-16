Adil Khan is India’s Saviour: Find Out What Happened in India’s First FIFA World Cup Qualifier

India was taking on Bangladesh in the Group E qualifier for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup and till two minutes to the finish of the game, it was India’s neighbours who had the laugh.

Final Score: India 1- Bangladesh 1

Saad Uddin’s 42nd-minute goal for Bangladesh had helped them to maintain supremacy over India and it seemed as though Bangladesh were going to get their first win against India since the 2003 SAFF Cup in Dhaka.

BUt on the 88th minute, Adil Khan headed home Brandon Fernandes’ corner-kick for a goal and India drew the score 1-1.

The 1-1 result means after three games India moves to two points while Bangladesh gets one after losses against Afghanistan and Qatar.