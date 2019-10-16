Former Chief Minister detained at his house, daughter in judicial custody

The Jammu and Kashmir police informed that former Cheif Minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained at his residence in Srinagar. His daughter Safiya has been put in judicial custody. Safiya had been arrested for attending a protest against revoking the special status of the state.

Safiya and Farooq Abdullah’s sister Suraiya were detained in Srinagar. Farooq Abdullah’s son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also under house arrest since August.

Many other political leaders including another former Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is also under house arrest since August. The political leaders were put under house arrest after the union government decided to revoke the Article 370.