Former cricketer apologies for ‘illicit’ social media posts

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has apologized to his fans and followers for illicit social media posts. His social media pages were flooded with illicit photographs of half naked woman and racist comments .

Watson has made it clear that his Twitter and Instagram pages were hacked in recent days. And this illicit messages were the work of hackers. The former cricketer has around 2 million followers in Twitter and Instagram.

” My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account . ‘First my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today”, he tweeted.

Instagram needs to help out a lot quicker when things like this happens. This is taking way too long!!! ???? — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 15, 2019

Watson aged 38 plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He has played 59 Tests and 190 ODIs for Australia. He retired from international cricket in 2016.