Global Hunger Index 2019: India slips to 102nd rank, behind Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh

India has been ranked in the 102 rank in the Global Hunger Index which feature 117 countries. Indian is behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh has per the report compiled by Concern Worldwide.

Over one in every five children in India is “wasted” (low weight for height), the highest for any country in the report. The share of wasting (or low weight for height) among children in India rose from 16.5 per cent in the 2008-2012 period to 20.8 per cent in 2014-2018.

India is the most lowest ranked South Asian Country. Pakistan is ranked 94th, and North Korea 92. India was ranked 95 in 2018. In 2000 India was ranked 83. Nepal is ranked 73, Sri Lanka 66 and Bangladesh 88.

The report is prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organization Welt Hunger Hilfe.