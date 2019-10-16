IMD predicts heavy rain in the next few days: Alerts announced

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the Northeast Monsoon (thulavarsham) will reach in Kerala within two days. The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall for the next three days.

The IMD has announced orange alert in four districts. The IMD has announced orange alert in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. An yellow alert has been announced in Thiruvanathapuram, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode.

Strong thunder and lightening will accompany the rain. Heavy and strong wind will hit the northern coast of Kerala. The IMD has also issued warning for the fishermen. The agency warned fishermen that as strong wind will hit the costs they must be cautious while going to sea.