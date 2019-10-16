Pakistan drone enters in Indian villages

Pakistan drone has entered into Indian villages again. As per the locals the drone which crossed the Indian border has travelled above the villages in Punjab around 1 kilometer.

The local informed that the drone was targeted towards the BSF head quarter tower. But the BSF informed that nothing was dropped from the drone in the Indian area.

Earlier this week around three times the drones from Pakistan has entered India. BSF has conducted a detailed survey but nothing suspicious was found.

The BSF has been in high alert after the incident. The home ministry has given approval to BSF to use anti-drone technology.