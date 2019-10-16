Separatists Continue to Unleash Attack on Civilians of Kashmir

Ever since the article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir valley, the separatist forces have tried their best to make sure peace is not restored in Kashmir. The civilians of the valley, are trying to get back to their normal routine since restrictions are eased in Kashmir, but they say they are terrified of provoking militants.

The incident of a truck driver transporting apple being shot by separatists, another one attacked by a mob in the Shopian area and plenty more instances prove who exactly wants peace not to be restored in Kashmir valley. The truck driver from Rajasthan was pelted with stones by separatists while loading apples.

The apple industry, a key component in Kashmir’s development has been particularly targeted by these militants.

“This is bad news for business,” said Mohammad Asharf Wani, the president of the Fruit Association of Shopian, in Kashmir’s apple-producing region.

People who spoke a lot about the personal liberties of Kashmir civilians have largely been silent on these attacks though.