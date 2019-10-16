Shaji Kailas returns after six years with ‘Kaduva’

Malayalam filmmaker Shaji Kailas and actor Prithviraj comes with ‘Kaduva’ (Tiger). The first look poster of the film was released on social media.
The Announcement. Tomorrow. 10 am IST. Stay tuned!
Prithviraj Sukumaran ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ?? ???????, ????
This will be a coming back of the Malayalam film director Shaji kailas after a long gap of six years. The first look poster was released on Wednesday as it is the birthday of the actor.
Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames present #KADUVAInspired from a real life story!Directed by: Shaji…
Prithviraj Sukumaran ????? ?? ????? ???? ???????, ?? ???????, ????
The film will bankrolled by Prithviraj and Listen Stephen. The film is penned by Jinu V Abraham. Ravi k Chandran will be the cinematographer.
The makers of the film claims that the film is based on a true story.
Earlier in 2012 Shaji Kailas has made a film ‘Simhasanam’ in which Prithviraj played the lead role. ‘Ginger’ released in 2013 was the last Malayalam film directed by Shaji Kailas. Then he has directed two Tamil films.
Post Your Comments