Without buying a raffle ticket a Malayali man wins Dh1 million at Abu Dhabi airport

A Malayali youth has won UAE Dh. 1 million without even buying a raffle ticket. He has just travelled through the Abu Dhabi airport. The winner was announced after the completion of ‘Feel Good, Fly AUH’ campaign.

The draw was conducted for the passengers who travelled through the airport between June and August 2019.

The winner Afsal Chemban was announced after a live-streamed draw on September 30. Chemban received the cheque from Bryan Thompson, the Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.

” When I participated in the raffle draw organized by the Abu Dhabi international Airport, I didi not expect to win the grand prize, especially knowing that hundreds of thousands of other passengers would also participating,” said the winner.