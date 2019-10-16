‘You can fly without passport and boarding pass in Dubai’:New technology launched at GITEX

You can now fly without having a passport and boarding pass. Sounds strange.No It is true. A new technology has been launched in Dubai by which a passenger can fly without having a passport and boarding pass.

A ‘passport free facial recognition technology’ has been launched.The technology uses facial recognition to screen customers, and will be coming to Dubai Airport in 2020. Dubai based Emirates airline has demonstrated the new technology at GITEX 2019.

Come fly with me.

No passport, no boarding pass, no fingerprints. From check-in, immigration to boarding gate. All you need is just a smile ? World's first future travel. Coming in 2020 to Dubai Airport. By: Trixie LohMirmand | SVP, @DWTCOfficial

.#GITEX2019 pic.twitter.com/LuRJrlQwDh — Señor Rami ? (@SenorRami) October 11, 2019

GITEX 2019 is a technology exhibition. The exhibition took place in the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6-10 October. Many companies like Huawei, Nokia, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi and Ericsson participated the exhibition.