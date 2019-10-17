“Vituperative Mudslinging” Shashi Tharoor drops a lexical bomb on Pakistan

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is part of Indian delegates attending an inter-Paliamentray forum roasted Pakistan who raised Kashmir human rights violations from India. He disarmed the Pak allegations saying it is ironic for a nation who does nothing to prevent cross-border terrorism “masquerade as a champion of Kashmiris”.

The international forum held at Serbia provides a platform for political multilateral negotiations. Pakistan had claimed it was unable to host the APA session in December because of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Tharoor posted a video clip in which he roasts the Pak side with his signature lexical bombing.